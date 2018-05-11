Nawaz says NAB is acting beyond its powers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Thursday commended prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for his speech delivered in the parliament in which he took an exception to the chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Speaking to media at the Accountability Court, Nawaz Sharif accused the anti-graft watchdog of acting beyond its powers.

He said Pervez Musharraf had introduced the NAB law to fulfill his agenda.

"The law introduced by a dictator should have been abolished. Now is the time to decide whether the laws introduced by dictators would rule the country or the ones made by the democratic governments .

Commenting on his trial in the accoutability court, he said the NAB would have come up with evidence against him in the first 10 days after the trial began but the anti-corruption watch had nothing to produce.

"This trial would keep getting extension until NAB finds evidence," said he.

While giving his reason as to why he failed to do away with the laws he has been criticising, he said he was focused on the development and welfare projects and couldn't turn his attention.

He said he would address an emergency press conference at the Punjab House today to discuss the money laundering allegations levelled recently against him.

"There are reports on social media that reason behind Titanic's sinking has been found,and Nawaz Sharif is likely to be summoned in this regard," he said sarcastically.