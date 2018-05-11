Come to Sindh and see real progress: Shah tells critics





LOWER DIR: Opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah stunned his supporters in Lower Dir when he invited them to Sindh to see the progress made by the PPP in health and education sectors.

“If anyone wants to see the real progress, come to Sindh and see how the poor are getting free education and health facilities,” Shah told a public gathering in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

“Millions of people are operated free of cost in Sindh's hospitals. This is called the real progress,” he said, adding that his party had devolved power to provinces and increased their share of funds.

The opposition leader disputed a claim by the ruling party that there was no load-shedding in the country. “Has load-shedding ended? There are 12 hours of power outages even today, but yes there is no load-shedding in the houses of rulers,” he said.

He said that despite constitutional obligation, NFC award was not announced by the PML-N government. “Pakistan needs strong provinces for a strong federation,” he said.

He noted that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was passing through Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but practical work was being seen in Punjab only.