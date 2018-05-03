Thu May 03, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 3, 2018

NA passes resolution to rename QAU’s physics department


ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution to re-name Dr Abdul Salam Physics Centre of Quaid-e-Azam University after Muslim scientist Abu al Fatah Abdul Rehman Al-Khazini.

The resolution was moved by Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It was unanimously passed by the lawmakers  who were attending the budget session.

Eleven lawmakers took part in the general discussion on the federal budget for the year 2018-2019, according to Fafen. 

The discussion consumed four hours and 14 minutes (90%) of the proceedings.

Two PPPP lawmakers spoke on as many points of order for three minutes.

Minister for Housing and State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division spoke on points of personal explanation for four and five minutes respectively.

