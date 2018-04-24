K-Electric responsible for Karachi’s power shortage: Shehbaz

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said K-Electric was mainly responsible for the power crisis in the mega city of Karachi.



The prime minister had convened a meeting to discuss the power issue being faced by Karachi, he said, adding that its residents should get uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Ramadan.

Shehbaz Sharif was talking to media-persons here after meeting with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (Bahadurabad) leaders.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif was received by MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at the party’s Bahadurabad office.

Shehbaz Sharif said he had not come to Karachi with any political agenda. For the sake of development in the metropolis, the PML-N stood by the MQM-P (Bahadurabad), he added.

He said Karachi was the face of Pakistan, that was why former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took a bold political decision for restoration of peace in Karachi in 2013. “Peace has been restored in the city, which can be gauged from the fact that 80 per cent of extortion has ended,” he added.

On the occasion, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said various political, economic and development issues were discussed with Shehbaz Sharif during the meeting.

He said both the parties would together in future for the city’s development.

-Support for Karachi’s development -

Speaking at a luncheon reception hosted by Awami National Party (ANP) leader Shahi Syed here at Mardan House, the PML-N president said Karachi was a mega city, the City of Lights and face of Pakistan, and he would restore its lost glory.

Shehbaz said terrorism and target killings in the city had ended to a great extent and assured the PML-N’s support for the development of the commercial hub of the country.

He said joint efforts would be made for the development and prosperity of the country.

ANP leader Shahi Syed lauded the efforts of Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister for the development of Punjab province. Everyone would have to make efforts for the development of Karachi, he added.