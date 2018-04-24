Tue April 24, 2018
National

Web Desk
April 22, 2018

Conference held in Karachi special school to discuss sexual harassment, communication gap

A local NGO on Saturday held a conference to discuss communication gap and sexual harassment at a special school.

Conducted by “Team Inclusive Pakistan”, the conference focused on parents and teachers of children with visual impairment.

The conference was aimed at enlightening the participants  about how the lack of communication between parents/teachers and children give way to a frigid and suffocated environment resulting in lack of trust and insinuating fear among children regarding the issue of sexual harassment.

“We were not sure about how people would react to such a conference. But, we are so glad that participant immensely appreciated our efforts and the special school showed full corporation,” Ali Khan Tareen, President of the NGO said while addressing the participants.

The conference included three sessions. Speaker Ibrahim Khan, Karim Sumani and Dr. Anmol Zehra conducted sessions about Communication Gap, Smart Parenting and How to Educate Children About Sexual Harassment respectively.

Parents and teachers both actively participated and positively responded during the sessions.

The conference facilitated them to understand the value of communication and how trust and emotional contact generated from communication can be helpful to withstand and even prevent sexual harassment

