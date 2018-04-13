Fri April 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jim Carrey puts on a stern look in Dark Crimes' new trailer

Jim Carrey’s comical side can be seen coming to a rest on screen, for a change in the freshly-released trailer of his upcoming thriller film ‘Dark Crimes’.

Under the direction of Alexandros Avranas, the murder mystery crime thriller zooms in on the life of a police officer named Tadek who is search of a murderer in the murky illicit world of sex crimes.

The story follows Tadek as he discovers clearly identifiable similarities between the inner-workings of an unresolved murder and storyline of a book by an eminent author.

Carrey taking on the role of officer Tadek, embarks on the mission of tracking the famed writer and his girlfriend, which eventually results in the appalling truth getting unveiled.

As per reports, the film is based upon true events after a 2008 published New Yorker article with the title ‘True Crimes –A post modern murder mystery’ written by David Grann detailed an investigation of an author’s involvement in the murder of a businessman.

Aside from Jim Carrey, the drama/crime film is starring a distinguished cast including Charlotte Gainsbourg, Marton Csokas, Agata Kulesza and Kati Outlinen.

Jointly produced by Jeremy Brock and others, the film will hit theaters in the United States on May 11th.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Saudi Arabia hosts its first-ever fashion week

Saudi Arabia hosts its first-ever fashion week
Irrfan’s spokesperson rubbishes rumours of actor suffering from last stage of cancer

Irrfan’s spokesperson rubbishes rumours of actor suffering from last stage of cancer
Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival

Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival
Actor Tracy Morgan gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Tracy Morgan gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Load More load more