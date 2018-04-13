Jim Carrey puts on a stern look in Dark Crimes' new trailer

Jim Carrey’s comical side can be seen coming to a rest on screen, for a change in the freshly-released trailer of his upcoming thriller film ‘Dark Crimes’.



Under the direction of Alexandros Avranas, the murder mystery crime thriller zooms in on the life of a police officer named Tadek who is search of a murderer in the murky illicit world of sex crimes.

The story follows Tadek as he discovers clearly identifiable similarities between the inner-workings of an unresolved murder and storyline of a book by an eminent author.

Carrey taking on the role of officer Tadek, embarks on the mission of tracking the famed writer and his girlfriend, which eventually results in the appalling truth getting unveiled.

As per reports, the film is based upon true events after a 2008 published New Yorker article with the title ‘True Crimes –A post modern murder mystery’ written by David Grann detailed an investigation of an author’s involvement in the murder of a businessman.

Aside from Jim Carrey, the drama/crime film is starring a distinguished cast including Charlotte Gainsbourg, Marton Csokas, Agata Kulesza and Kati Outlinen.

Jointly produced by Jeremy Brock and others, the film will hit theaters in the United States on May 11th.