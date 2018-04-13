Punjab police nab 'influential suspects' involved in sexual assault against minors

Authorities on Wednesday filed another first information report (FIR) after obtaining videos of horrific child sexual abuse that widely surfaced on social media.

According to Geo News, law enforcement personnel said that alleged sex offenders and paedophiles used to force underage boys into sexual activities at gunpoint, filming them to upload the footages on social media and blackmail the victims and their families.

Police are said to have arrested some "influential suspects and filed an FIR against them.

According to the report, all the arrested suspects were found in possession of videos of 13 underage boys.

Those apprehended in the case are residents of village Lak Mor, including Zuhair, Amir, Jehangir, Tanweer, and Rehmat Khan.