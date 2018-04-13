Nawaz says he knows Adiala jail being prepared for a 'special guest'

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said the accountability court was given six months not to complete trial but to give punishment, alluding to the Supreme Court orders that sent him packing last year.

In an informal talk with reporters inside the courtroom where he was present to attend the proceedings against him in corruption references , he said there are reports that preparations are underway in the Adiala Jail to welcome "a special guest".

"How did they know someone is being sent to jail," he said.

When a journalist asked what would he say about Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan because the nation wants to know, he said the nation knows everything about Chaudhry Nisar without knowing anything from him.

You are always surrounded by the people who are used to change loyalties, said another journalist.

"Committed people are sitting on my left right and left," he responded. "You can see who is sitting beside me now".

Nawaz Sharif told a journalist blame for everything should not be placed on him.

He reiterated that candidates contesting the next general elections should not be under NAB's pressure.

Sharif said he has discussed with the prime minister the idea of making NAB law ineffective during tenure of interim government.

Meanwhile, cross examination of former Joint Investigation Team head Wajid Zia continued in the accountability court.







