Thu March 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

APP
March 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia completes renovation of Zamzam well

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia marked the completion of a rehabilitation project for Makkah’s holy Zamzam well in a ceremony Tuesday.

Prince Khalid Al Faisal Bin Abdulaziz, the advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah region, participated in the opening ceremony for the completion of the renovation project for the well and surrounding area in Makkah''s Grand Mosque, also known as Masjid al-Haram, the official SPA news agency reported.

The Directorate General of Works of Masjid al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi said in a written statement that barriers which had been put around the Kaaba for the rehabilitation work were removed.

There are 21 meters between the Zamzam well and the Kaaba.

The Kaaba, located in Masjid al-Haram, is the holiest site for Muslims which they face during prayers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

100,000 people to turn out for Prince Harry´s wedding

100,000 people to turn out for Prince Harry´s wedding
Saudi Arabia must face US lawsuits over Sept 11 attacks

Saudi Arabia must face US lawsuits over Sept 11 attacks

Professor at US varsity makes you dance when you’re late to class

Professor at US varsity makes you dance when you’re late to class
Windsor brewery reveals regal beer for Prince Harry wedding

Windsor brewery reveals regal beer for Prince Harry wedding
Load More load more