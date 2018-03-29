US considering unprecedented political penalties on Pakistan: report

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump administration is considering unprecedented political penalties on Pakistan for allegedly providing sanctuaries to Afghan militants, US media reported.



According to a report by US magazine Foreign Policy, the options under consideration by Trump administration include revoking Pakistan’s status as a major non-NATO ally, permanently cutting off the US military aid that was suspended two months ago, and even imposing visa bans or other sanctions on Pakistani officials deemed responsible for providing alleged support to the militants.

The magazine, citing US officials, reported that despite suspension of $1.3 billion in U.S. military aid in January, Pakistan has failed to take decisive action to crack down on Afghan militants on its territory.

The senior US administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters last week, “We are prepared to do whatever is necessary to protect US personnel and interests in the region,” the report says.

In January, the United States had ceased most security assistance to Pakistan alleging that the country has not acted as desired against terrorism.

The security assistance also includes not just the foreign military aid but also the reimbursement amount that the Department of Defence provides to Pakistan. This also includes Coalition Support Fund (CSF) payments.

The White House had announced that there would be more action coming against Pakistan after President Trump accused Pakistan of giving lies and deceit in return of monetary aid.

In January 01, President Donald Trump suggested he would cut off foreign aid to Pakistan.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump said in his first tweet of 2018.

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"