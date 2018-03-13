Shoe hurled at Aleem Khan as Imran addresses rally

GUJRAT: The trend of shoe hurling continued as an unidentified man threw shoe at senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan, standing next to party Chairman Imran Khan on a makeshift stage in Gujrat on Tuesday.



According to Geo footage, the shoe directly hit the Aleem Khan when Imran was addressing the gathering during membership campaign in the city.

Later, the attacker was taken into custody. It was not clear whether the attacker wanted to hit Imran or Aleem Khan.

Two days back, similarly a man on Sunday hurled shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jamia Naeemia, Lahore.

According to Geo News, the attacker appeared to be a student of the seminary.

The ousted prime minister left the venue after a brief speech at a ceremony.

Senior journalist Sohail Waraich who was present in the ceremony that was to be addressed by Sharif, said the two bearded men namely Munawwar and Ghafoor rushed towards the podium and one of them hurled shoe while chanting "Labbaik, Labbaik".

TV footage showed a shoe hitting Nawaz Sharif on his shoulder as he came to address the gathering.