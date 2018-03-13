Scuffle breaks out in Senate

ISLAMABAD: With many other important events, the Senate on Monday witnessed a rare scuffle that broke out between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Hamidul Haq and the PM’s son Abdullah Abbasi.

According to details, a scuffle initially broke out in the visitor gallery of the Senate between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf lawmaker and a friend of the prime minister's son during the election for the chairman of the Upper House. As soon the presiding officer read out the results to announce Sanjrani as new Senate Chairman Haq excitedly stood up to chant slogans in favour of the opposition while another individual reportedly pulled him with his arms in an attempt to make him seat and he fell on PM’s son Abdullah.

Soon after Haq fell, he was grabbed from behind and his neck was held by the friend of the premier’s son.

A heated verbal argument was reportedly ensued between the two, which quickly escalated into a brawl.

The two were eventually separated by lawmakers and Senate staff present in the gallery.

Later, while talking to media persons outside the Senate, Haq said; "As the decision was announced, I too started chanting slogans in support of my party leader. That's when two gentlemen grabbed me from behind and choked my throat.” Haq added that he will file a complaint with the National Assembly speaker.

"I will ask how someone who is not a lawmaker came to the upper house accompanied by three guards," he said.