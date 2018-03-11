Gold plated luxury cars put on a show in upscale London

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Britain’s most affluent neighbourhood is used to luxury cars being parked on its streets but when four gold-plated luxury cars were found parked outside the West London shopping hub, people were forced to stop and take pictures.
In a show of flamboyance, a Ferrari, Mercedes, Porsche and Bentley were lined up beside luxury departmental store, Harrods.
The combined total worth of the flashy fleet was more than £500,000. Speculations are that the fleet was used in the filming of the new series of Top Gear. The Ferrari 458 Spyder’s convertible roof has a top speed of 200 mph, while the Mercedes AG C63 has a top speed of 155 mph.
Ferrari Spyder remains the most costly of the fleet at a net worth of £200,000, followed by Bentley Continental GTC with a worth of £160,000. Porsche Panamera raked at £90,000 with a speed reaching 150mph.
