Sun March 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
March 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sri Lanka to probe anti-Muslim riots, lift curfew

COLOMBO: An investigation into anti-Muslim riots that spread in central Sri Lanka prompting the authorities to declare a nationwide state of emergency was announced Saturday by President Maithripala Sirisena.

A panel of three retired judges will probe the breakdown in law and order in the picturesque hill resort of Kandy, Sirisena´s office said in a statement.

Three people died, 20 others were wounded and more than 200 Muslim-owned businesses and homes were destroyed in four days of rioting that died down on Thursday.

Eleven mosques were also damaged or completely destroyed by Sinhalese mobs, according to police who say the situation has been brought under control after a heavy military deployment.

A curfew in the district, which is 115 kilometres (72 miles) east of the capital Colombo, was lifted at dawn Saturday but army soldiers continued to patrol alongside police, officials said.

Sri Lanka´s Muslim minority held their Friday prayers under military protection across the island amid fears of fresh attacks. However, the weekly religious activity went off without incident, authorities said.

Hundreds of Buddhist monks and activists staged demonstrations in Colombo on Friday denouncing the anti-Muslim attacks and urging authorities to take strong action against the perpetrators.

Police said nearly 150 people, including the main instigator, have been arrested over the unrest.

They named the main suspect as Amith Weerasinghe, a man from the mainly Buddhist Sinhalese majority known for anti-Muslim activism and outspoken social media posts, and said he was taken into custody on Thursday.

The government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as the unrest escalated when a Muslim man was found dead in a burnt-out building, a day after a Sinhalese man died of injuries sustained in an attack carried out by Muslim men.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Muslim-owned restaurant attacked in Sir Lanka

Muslim-owned restaurant attacked in Sir Lanka
Chinese official warns against creeping 'Islamisation'

Chinese official warns against creeping 'Islamisation'
China's parliament puts Xi on course to rule for life

China's parliament puts Xi on course to rule for life
‘Disruptor-in-chief’: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos

‘Disruptor-in-chief’: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos
Load More load more