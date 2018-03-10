Sat March 10, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 10, 2018

Two-headed rare goat born in Pakistan

A video of a goat with two faces and four eyes have gone viral on the internet.

According to reports, the animal was born in Rawalpindi and a short video clip shows the goat being spoonfed.

The goat was born with a special condition due to which it has two properly formed faces and two separate mouths. 

A British media report said the goat appears to have a condition called Polycephaly.

It  is the condition of having more than one head. 

Two-headed people and animals, though rare, have long been known to exist and documented.

