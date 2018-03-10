Two-headed rare goat born in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A video of a goat with two faces and four eyes have gone viral on the internet.
According to reports, the animal was born in Rawalpindi and a short video clip shows the goat being spoonfed.
The goat was born with a special condition due to which it has two properly formed faces and two separate mouths.
A British media report said the goat appears to have a condition called Polycephaly.
It is the condition of having more than one head.
Two-headed people and animals, though rare, have long been known to exist and documented.
A video of a goat with two faces and four eyes have gone viral on the internet.
According to reports, the animal was born in Rawalpindi and a short video clip shows the goat being spoonfed.
The goat was born with a special condition due to which it has two properly formed faces and two separate mouths.
A British media report said the goat appears to have a condition called Polycephaly.
It is the condition of having more than one head.
Two-headed people and animals, though rare, have long been known to exist and documented.
Comments