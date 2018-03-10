Two-headed rare goat born in Pakistan

A video of a goat with two faces and four eyes have gone viral on the internet.



According to reports, the animal was born in Rawalpindi and a short video clip shows the goat being spoonfed.

The goat was born with a special condition due to which it has two properly formed faces and two separate mouths.

A British media report said the goat appears to have a condition called Polycephaly.

It is the condition of having more than one head.

Two-headed people and animals, though rare, have long been known to exist and documented.

