Sun March 11, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
March 9, 2018

Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to bowl against Islamabad United

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy has won the toss and opted for bowling against Islamabad United in the 21st Twenty20 match after Lahore Qalandars broke a six-match duck in the first game on Friday in the third edition of the Pakistan Super league (PSL) here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sammy has returned to lead his side after recovering from his leg injury. He has replaced Wessels. The Zalmy has made two other changes: bringing in Khushdil Shah in place of Hammad Azam and Ibtisam Sheikh in place of Sameen Gul.

Islamabad on the other side have made only one change as have brought in Zafar Gohar in place of Sahibzada Farhan.

