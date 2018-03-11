‘Game of Thrones’ star sets new record, dead lifts whopping 1041 pounds

HBO's popular series ‘Game of Thrones’-fame Hafthor Julius Bjornsson scored himself a coveted Guinness record when he successfully deadlifted 1,041 pounds at the Arnold Strongman Classic, a competition that showcases globally renowned athletes.

The video that depicts the mighty beast pulling on weights has garnered attention world-over.

Icelandic Hafthor is a pro at weight-lifting and playing basketball. He stuns not only on screen but also gives his competitors a run for their money.

The giant also performed well in the stone shoulder event, where a competitor must lift a huge, awkwardly-shaped stone up to their shoulder and hold it in place as many times as possible within the time frame.

The 29-year-old Icelandic giant is currently playing 'The Mountain' on the hit TV show.



