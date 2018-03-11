‘Game of Thrones’ star sets new record, dead lifts whopping 1041 pounds

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HBO's popular series ‘Game of Thrones’-fame Hafthor Julius Bjornsson scored himself a coveted Guinness record when he successfully deadlifted 1,041 pounds at the Arnold Strongman Classic, a competition that showcases globally renowned athletes.
The video that depicts the mighty beast pulling on weights has garnered attention world-over.
Icelandic Hafthor is a pro at weight-lifting and playing basketball. He stuns not only on screen but also gives his competitors a run for their money.
The giant also performed well in the stone shoulder event, where a competitor must lift a huge, awkwardly-shaped stone up to their shoulder and hold it in place as many times as possible within the time frame.
The 29-year-old Icelandic giant is currently playing 'The Mountain' on the hit TV show.
HBO's popular series ‘Game of Thrones’-fame Hafthor Julius Bjornsson scored himself a coveted Guinness record when he successfully deadlifted 1,041 pounds at the Arnold Strongman Classic, a competition that showcases globally renowned athletes.
The video that depicts the mighty beast pulling on weights has garnered attention world-over.
Icelandic Hafthor is a pro at weight-lifting and playing basketball. He stuns not only on screen but also gives his competitors a run for their money.
The giant also performed well in the stone shoulder event, where a competitor must lift a huge, awkwardly-shaped stone up to their shoulder and hold it in place as many times as possible within the time frame.
The 29-year-old Icelandic giant is currently playing 'The Mountain' on the hit TV show.
Comments