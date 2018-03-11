Shane Watson says will need family's permission to play PSL matches in Pakistan

Shane Watson says he will need his family's permission before traveling to Pakistan for Pakistan Super League matches scheduled to be held in Lahore and Karachi.



He, however, thinks qualifying for the final was more important for him and his team was making all efforts to make it to the final.

"Pakistan cricket is returning home which is a good sign. Pakistanis love cricket and for them there couldn't be any thing better than seeing their players in action at home ground," he said.

Asked whether he would come to Pakistan if his team manages to qualify for semifinals, he said he faces some hurdles and would take any decision in this regard after consulting his wife and parents.

Commenting on his team's victory against Karachi Kings, he said better strategy helped them win the match while some mistakes cost them the match against Multan Sultans.

Shane Watson's all-round show gave Quetta Gladiators their fourth win in the Pakistan Super League on Thursday.

