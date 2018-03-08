Thu March 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cabin crew of PIA flight dances, distributes gifts to make passengers smile

Passengers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were surprised to see   dance performance by the cabin crew as they boarded PK 304, a Lahore-bound flight.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, the national flag carrier shared a video in which the cabin crew is seen distributing marigold bracelets, garlands, sweets and bangles among female and male passengers on board the flight while dancing on Hadiqa Kayani's famous song "Boohay Barian".

The video also shows some of the passengers dancing .

One of the passengers said the experience was "unforgettable" while others thanked the PIA for "in-flight entertainment"

"Pakistan is versatile with a rich culture & vibrant, lively & fun ppl. Yesterday, we welcomed Spring on PK 304, sharing gifts & our passengers participated to the fullest. This launched the Spring special offers and seasonal discounts from PIA," the PIA said on Twitter. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Sindh apex committee decides to launch targeted op in Katcha area

Sindh apex committee decides to launch targeted op in Katcha area
Revival of Charter of Democracy need of the hour: Khawaja Asif

Revival of Charter of Democracy need of the hour: Khawaja Asif
Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations: FO

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations: FO
Govt committed to development and progress of Balochistan: PM Abbasi

Govt committed to development and progress of Balochistan: PM Abbasi
Load More load more