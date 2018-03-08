Cabin crew of PIA flight dances, distributes gifts to make passengers smile

Passengers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were surprised to see dance performance by the cabin crew as they boarded PK 304, a Lahore-bound flight.



In a Twitter post on Thursday, the national flag carrier shared a video in which the cabin crew is seen distributing marigold bracelets, garlands, sweets and bangles among female and male passengers on board the flight while dancing on Hadiqa Kayani's famous song "Boohay Barian".

The video also shows some of the passengers dancing .

One of the passengers said the experience was "unforgettable" while others thanked the PIA for "in-flight entertainment"

"Pakistan is versatile with a rich culture & vibrant, lively & fun ppl. Yesterday, we welcomed Spring on PK 304, sharing gifts & our passengers participated to the fullest. This launched the Spring special offers and seasonal discounts from PIA," the PIA said on Twitter.