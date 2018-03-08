Ali Jehangir Siddiqui new Pak envoy to US

ISLAMABAD: Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, son of Jehangir Siddiqui who is the founder of JS Group, has been appointed as Pakistan's Ambassador to US and will assume charge next month upon retirement of Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Geo News quoted sources as saying.



Ali Jehangir is currently PM's Special Assistant with the status of Minister of State.

He disassociated himself from the business when he was appointed as Special Assistant to PM in August 2017.

Ali has impeccable record in international banking and finance management. He was Chairman JS Private Equity Management, Pakistan’s largest private equity firm, which he founded and was also the Chairman of the JS Bank.

He has previously served as Member of the Privatisation Commission, Member of the Private Sector Advisory Board of the Planning Commission, Member of the Sindh Board of Investment and Member of the Community Development Board of the Government of Sindh.

In an honorary capacity, Ali serves as CEO of the Mahvash and Jehangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF), based in Pakistan that makes grants to education, healthcare and social enterprise sectors.

He has worked in natural disaster zones in Pakistan and has a strong personal commitment to finding new solutions to disaster response. Aside from making grants, MJSF directly provides emergency relief in humanitarian crises and implements projects in disaster zones.

In partnership with certain other institutions, MJSF established the Karachi School of Business and Leadership in Pakistan, which is a new graduate business school in collaboration with the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge.

In 2014, Ali was a guest lecturer at National Defence University and in 2013 he was a Visiting Faculty Member of the National School of Public Policy. He lectured on energy security and related policymaking.

In 2012, he taught emerging markets entrepreneurship as an Executive-in-Residence at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

In 2014, he was honored by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader.

He holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University.