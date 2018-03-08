PPP, PTI join hands for Senate Chairmanship: sources

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party have joined hands for Senate Chairmanship, sources said Wednesday.



Citing PTI sources, Geo News reported that Imran Khan’s PTI will support PPP’s Senator Saleem Mandviwalla for Chairmanship and in this regard both parties have reached an agreement.

For Deputy Chairman, PPP and PTI have reached a consensus to back Anwar-ul-Haq, an Independent candidate elected from Balochistan.

Earlier, according to sources Imran Khan had directed PTI leaders to block the way of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz at any cost so that PML-N could not get its candidate elected for Chairman Senate slot.

Sources said PTI sees PPP as last option. If PPP fielded Raza Rabbani for Chairman slot, PTI would vote in his favor as a last option to block PML-N.

Also, Zardari has rejected N-League Chief Nawaz Sharif’s suggestion for nominating Raza Rabbani for Senate chairman slot.

To a question about fielding Raza Rabbani as Chairman Senate during a joint press conference with Jamiat Ulema-s-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari replied, “Thank you very much, I don’t want this.”

However, sources said during the meeting with JUI-F Chief, Asif Zardari recommended Senator Saleem Mandviwalla for the top slot of the upper house.