SC gives NAB two months to conclude cases against Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the deadline by two months for wrapping up the corruption cases against Sharif family.



The apex court in its July 28 order in Panama Papers case had directed the National Accountability Court (NAB) to file the corruption references in six weeks and ordered the trial court to complete the proceedings in six months.

Following the verdict, the anti-graft body filed the cases in accountability court against Nawaz Sharif, his children, son-in-law and Ishaq Dar. With the deadline nearing (March 13), the NAB sought extension from the apex court.

A special bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heard the case today. When the hearing began, the NAB officials present in the court asked for two months in cases against Nawaz Sharif and three months against Dar.

The extension by the SC prompted quick reaction from Maryam Nawaz. Had there been an iota of evidence against us they would have announced verdict, she said adding that extension means there’s nothing against Sharif family.

