Tue March 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 6, 2018

Four suspected terrorists gunned down in Chaman encounter


QUETTA: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have killed four suspected militants, belonging to a proscribed terror group, in an encounter at Chaman near Pak-Afghan border late on Monday.

As per details, police officials raided a house in Chaman after receiving a tip-off from intelligence agencies regarding the  presence of suspected militants in the area. Having sniffed the raid, the suspects resorted to firing, cops befittingly responded and killed four terrorists.

The police officials  claimed to have recovered three suicide vests, a large quantity of ammunition, concealed explosives and weapons. Further investigation is underway.

