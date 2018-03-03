Democratic system is being strengthened, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister of state for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says today marks a historic day for Pakistan as the senate elections are being held on the given time.

In an interview with PTV News at parliament house in Islamabad, Marriyum said the process of democratic system is being strengthened and is going to complete ten years in continuity within country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that this continuity will enable the people to reap the fruits of democracy.