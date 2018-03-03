Sat March 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Democratic system is being strengthened, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister of state for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says today marks a historic day for Pakistan as the senate elections are being held on the given time.

In an interview with PTV News at parliament house in Islamabad, Marriyum said the process of democratic system is being strengthened and is going to complete ten years in continuity within country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that this continuity will enable the people to reap the fruits of democracy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

SC imposes ban on ‘Chinese salt’ Ajinomoto

SC imposes ban on ‘Chinese salt’ Ajinomoto
PAF's Search & Rescue squadron re-equipped with Agusta copters

PAF's Search & Rescue squadron re-equipped with Agusta copters
Imran too busy to vote in Senate election

Imran too busy to vote in Senate election
Raza Hayat Hiraj, Rana Qasim deny quitting PMLN

Raza Hayat Hiraj, Rana Qasim deny quitting PMLN
Load More load more