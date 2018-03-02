Fri March 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Five suspected terrorists with 3 bombs arrested in Hyderabad


HYDERABAD: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Thursday claimed to have arrested five members of a banned terrorist outfit and recovered three bombs containing 15 kilograms of explosive material from their possession in Hyderabad.

As per details, the arrested suspects, who were residing in a house near the Hatari Bypass, had plans to conduct sabotage activities in the province.

According to LEAs,  the bomb disposal squad have  defused three bombs prepared in a paint bucket, containing 15 kilograms of explosive material.

Police believe that the terrorists were planning a terror attack in the province. The nabbed terrorists were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Madiha backs off her previous video statement

Madiha backs off her previous video statement
Peace in Karachi vital for security and stability of Pakistan: Army Chief

Peace in Karachi vital for security and stability of Pakistan: Army Chief
CTD Inspector arrested for killing youth in Karachi

CTD Inspector arrested for killing youth in Karachi
China acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror

China acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror
Load More load more