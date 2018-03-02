Five suspected terrorists with 3 bombs arrested in Hyderabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HYDERABAD: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Thursday claimed to have arrested five members of a banned terrorist outfit and recovered three bombs containing 15 kilograms of explosive material from their possession in Hyderabad.
As per details, the arrested suspects, who were residing in a house near the Hatari Bypass, had plans to conduct sabotage activities in the province.
According to LEAs,Â the bomb disposal squad haveÂ defused three bombs prepared in a paint bucket, containing 15 kilograms of explosive material.
Police believe that the terrorists were planning a terror attack in the province. The nabbed terrorists were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.
