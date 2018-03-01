Ahsan Iqbal hits back at Zardari for mocking Khawaja Asif's English speaking skills

Responding to Asif Ali Zardari's remarks aboutÂ Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif's accent, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday took to Twitter and said that Pakistan was blacklisted twice by Financial Task Force, a global anti-money laundering watchdog,Â withÂ â€œEnglish speakingâ€ Foreign Ministers of Pakistan People's Party.

Â Asif ZardariÂ recentlyÂ questioned Asif 's skills as a diplomat who speaks "English in "Punjabi accent".

"Mr Zardari with your â€œEnglish speakingâ€ Foreign Ministers, we got twice blacklisted in FATF," Ahsan Iqbal said in his tweet.

The minister called for national response instead of politicising everything.

He said recent grey listing of Pakistan was part of new US Afghan policy to put pressure on Pakistan.Â Â Â



