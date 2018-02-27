US urges Pakistan to address presence of Haqqani network, other terrorist groups

ISLAMABAD: United States has urged Pakistan to address the continuing presence of the Haqqani network and other terrorist groups within its territory.



Deputy Assistant to the President and the US National Security Councilâ€™s Senior Director for South and Central Asia Lisa Curtis visited Islamabad February 26-27.

Senior Director Curtis met with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and the Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar.

According to a statement issued by US Embassy in Islamabad, Curtis reiterated the international communityâ€™s long-standing concern about ongoing deficiencies in Pakistanâ€™s implementation of its anti-money laundering/counterterrorism finance regime.

In her meetings with Pakistani officials, Ms. Curtis said, â€œThe United States seeks to move toward a new relationship with Pakistan, based on a shared commitment to defeat all terrorist groups that threaten regional stability and security as well as on a shared vision of a peaceful future for Afghanistan.â€

She acknowledged Pakistanâ€™s considerable sacrifices fighting terrorism and emphasized that the US South Asia strategy represents an opportunity to work together to bring about a stable, peaceful Afghanistan which would enable the dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland; the defeat of Daesh in South Asia; and the elimination of terrorist groups that threaten both Pakistan and the United States.Â