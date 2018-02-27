Tue February 27, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 27, 2018

US urges Pakistan to address presence of Haqqani network, other terrorist groups

ISLAMABAD: United States has urged Pakistan to address the continuing presence of the Haqqani network and other terrorist groups within its territory.

Deputy Assistant to the President and the US National Security Council’s Senior Director for South and Central Asia Lisa Curtis visited Islamabad February 26-27.

Senior Director Curtis met with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and the Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar.

Top US official in Pak for crucial talks

A senior United States National Security Council official Ms Lisa Curtis has called on Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua here in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Monday.

According to a statement issued by US Embassy in Islamabad, Curtis reiterated the international community’s long-standing concern about ongoing deficiencies in Pakistan’s implementation of its anti-money laundering/counterterrorism finance regime.

In her meetings with Pakistani officials, Ms. Curtis said, “The United States seeks to move toward a new relationship with Pakistan, based on a shared commitment to defeat all terrorist groups that threaten regional stability and security as well as on a shared vision of a peaceful future for Afghanistan.”

She acknowledged Pakistan’s considerable sacrifices fighting terrorism and emphasized that the US South Asia strategy represents an opportunity to work together to bring about a stable, peaceful Afghanistan which would enable the dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland; the defeat of Daesh in South Asia; and the elimination of terrorist groups that threaten both Pakistan and the United States. 

