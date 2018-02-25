Sun February 25, 2018
February 25, 2018

Friend of Naqeebullah Mehsood found dead in DI Khan

DERA  ISMAIL KHAN: The bullet riddled body of a Gomal University Student was found  in Naqeshbund Town on Saturday.

According to reports , Aftab Mehsood, who hailed from South Waziristan, had participated  in  a recent sit-in staged against the extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood.

Police said the body was found at an under-construction building. 

Hours after the killing sparked speculations  on   the social media,  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police IG Salahuddin  Mehsud took to Twitter and said,"  The motive of killing of aftab mahsud seem to be personal issues. Police has discussed those with the elders in the family. Accused will be traced and apprehended. Conspiracy theories not correct. Police will show killers on media once arrested"

Khair Badshah Mehsood, father of the deceased, said his son had left the home on Friday and he received information about  his body on Saturday.

The police said they have registered a  case against unidentified suspects for the murder.

Naqeebullah Mehsood was killed in an alleged police encounter last month.

The youth became friends with Naqeebullah Mehsood during his stay in Karachi.

Naqeebullah Mehsood was killed an alleged  police encounter led by former  Malir SSP Rao Anwar last month in Karachi.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo motu notice of the killing of the youth from South Waziristan who was an aspiring model.

All the efforts by  police and law enforcement agencies to arrest the fugitive officer  have  failed to yield any results.

The brutal killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood sparked outrage across the country after his  pictures  went viral on the social media.  


