Friend of Naqeebullah Mehsood found dead in DI Khan

DERAÂ ISMAIL KHAN: The bullet riddled body of a Gomal University Student was foundÂ in Naqeshbund Town on Saturday.

According to reports , Aftab Mehsood, who hailed from South Waziristan, had participatedÂ inÂ a recent sit-in staged against the extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood.



Police said the body was found at an under-construction building.Â

Hours after the killing sparked speculationsÂ onÂ Â the social media,Â Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police IG SalahuddinÂ Mehsud took to Twitter and said,"Â The motive of killing of aftab mahsud seem to be personal issues. Police has discussed those with the elders in the family. Accused will be traced and apprehended. Conspiracy theories not correct. Police will show killers on media once arrested"

Khair Badshah Mehsood, father of the deceased, said his son had left the home on Friday and he received information aboutÂ his body on Saturday.

The police said they have registered aÂ case against unidentified suspects for the murder.

The youth became friends with Naqeebullah Mehsood during his stay in Karachi.

Naqeebullah Mehsood was killed an allegedÂ police encounter led by formerÂ Malir SSP Rao Anwar last month in Karachi.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo motu notice of the killing of the youth from South Waziristan who was an aspiring model.

All the efforts byÂ police and law enforcement agencies to arrest the fugitive officerÂ haveÂ failed to yield any results.

The brutal killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood sparked outrage across the country after hisÂ picturesÂ went viral on the social media.Â Â





