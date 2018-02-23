Fri February 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 23, 2018

President AJK, Army Chief discuss situation on LoC

RAWALPINDI: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Masood Khan on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, Inter Services Public Relations said.

According to ISPR, President AJK and the Army Chief discussed matters of mutual interest particularly situation on Line of Control (LOC).

There was agreement to continue policy of restraint on Indian provocations as on both sides, it is Kashmiris who suffer from escalation.

President appreciated the Army’s contribution towards security and development in AJ&K.

