Defence Attaches of US, UK, France, China, Turkey visit LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Defence Attaches of United States, UK, France, China, Turkey and Indonesia visited Line of Control in Rawalakot Sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Inter Services Public Relations said.



According to militaryâ€™s media wing, the Defence Attaches were briefed about Indian atrocities along Line of Control and deliberate targeting of civilians by Indian Army.

Defence Attaches interacted with the victims of ceasefire violations and gained first-hand knowledge about their sufferings.

Dignitaries were also apprised about activities undertaken by Pak Army to provide relief to population of AJK.