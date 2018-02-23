Fri February 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 23, 2018

Share

Blast leaves three injured in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least three people have been injured in an explosion near Deer Colony on Ring Road,  according to Geo  News on Friday.

Police said vehicle  of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)  Deputy Director Muhammad Shakeel was  apparent target of  the explosion.

He was not travelling in the vehicle when the blast took place. 

Nature of the blast was not immediately known. .

The rescuers said driver of the vehicle and two passers by were among the injured who were shifted to  a hospital for  treatment.

Police have launched investigation into the blast.


In This Story

