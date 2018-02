Blast leaves three injured in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least three people have been injured in an explosion near Deer Colony on Ring Road, according to Geo News on Friday.

Police said vehicle of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Deputy Director Muhammad Shakeel was apparent target of the explosion.



He was not travelling in the vehicle when the blast took place.Â

Nature of the blast was not immediately known. .

The rescuers said driver of the vehicle and two passers by were among the injured who were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police have launched investigation into the blast.