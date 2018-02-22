SC decisions revolve around me, says Nawaz after disqualification as party head

ISLAMABAD: Reacting over Supreme Court orders that disqualified him from heading his political party, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said the apex court after paralyzing executive has now snatched powers fromÂ the parliament.

Speaking to media outside an accountability court, he said the apex court decision didn't come as a surprise because it was a repetition of its 28 July orders that sent him packing from the office of prime minister .

He said the court decision has its bases in its July 28 orders that disqualified him over Iqama (work permit).Â

They snatched my premiership on July 28, and yesterday they deprived me of presidency of the party. "They are now looking for ways to disqualify me for lifeâ€.

"Look out for constitutional provision which may allow you to snatch my name too", he said taking a jibe at the Supreme Court.Â

Â He said the court could look into the Blackâ€™s Law Dictionary if it fails to find any grounds in the constitution.

â€œThey deprived me of premiership using Blackâ€™s Law Dictionaryâ€.Â

The former prime minister said the law which allowed him to become the head of his party was not person specific.Â



He said ratherÂ court decisions were Nawaz Sharif specific and revolves around him.Â Â