February 22, 2018
February 22, 2018

SC decisions revolve around me, says Nawaz after disqualification as party head

ISLAMABAD: Reacting over Supreme Court orders that disqualified him from heading his political party, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said the apex court after paralyzing executive has now snatched powers from  the parliament.

Speaking to media outside an accountability court, he said the apex court decision didn't come as a surprise because it was a repetition of its 28 July orders that sent him packing from the office of prime minister .

He said the court decision has its bases in its July 28 orders that disqualified him over Iqama (work permit). 

They snatched my premiership on July 28, and yesterday they deprived me of presidency of the party. "They are now looking for ways to disqualify me for life”.

"Look out for constitutional provision which may allow you to snatch my name too", he said taking a jibe at the Supreme Court. 

Black’s Law Dictionary doesn’t support ‘asset’ definition relied upon by SC: petitioner

ISLAMABAD: In his review petition filed with the Supreme Court, deposed prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has mentioned that he has been ousted while quoting the Black’s Law Dictionary but...

 He said the court could look into the Black’s Law Dictionary if it fails to find any grounds in the constitution.

“They deprived me of premiership using Black’s Law Dictionary”. 

The former prime minister said the law which allowed him to become the head of his party was not person specific. 

He said rather  court decisions were Nawaz Sharif specific and revolves around him.  

