PPP clarifies news about Kirshna Kohli

KARACHI: Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party has clarified multiple news items published in a section of both national and international media mentioning Ms. Kirshna Kohli as the first woman from Hindu community to have been nominated by PPP as Senator.



Media Cell Bilawal House said it is imperative to clarify that PPP had nominated and elected Ms Ratna Bhaagwandas Chawla as the first Hindu woman as Senator in 2006.

Ms Kirshna Kohli is the first-ever Dalit woman nominated by the PPP for the Senate seat. Kohli caste is mentioned at No. 23 in the Pakistani Schedule Castes Ordinance-1957. Dalit, which means oppressed or broken people, has become an alternate collective identification for the 40 non-Muslim castes declared in above ordinance 60 years ago.

The honor to nominate first-ever non-Muslim Senator is also enjoyed by the PPP, which elected a Dalit Dr Khatumal Jeewan as Senator in 2009 on a general seat. Likewise, Engineer Gianchand is the second Dalit to be elected as Senator in 2015 by the PPP also on a general seat.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led PPP also nominated and got elected Hariram Kishorilal as Senator on seat reserved for non-Muslims from Sindh in 2012.

With the election of Ms Kirshna Kohli and Anwar Laldean, a Christian senior worker of the Party, the number of non-Muslims elected so far as Senators by the PPP would grow to six, an unmatched representation in the Upper House for minorities by any other political parties in the 70 years history of Pakistan.