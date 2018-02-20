Ayyan Ali case adjourned till March 22

RAWALPINDI: Custom Court Judge Muhammad Sheraz Tuesday adjourned the hearing of money laundering case related to model Ayyan Ali till March 22.

The court accepted Ayan's request for one day exemption from appearance on account of her illness.

Ayyan Ali was arrested by custom officials from Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad while traveling to Dubai on March 14, 2015 smuggling currency of $508,000.

Proceedings against her were initiated in the court, where she is not appearing. The courts had issued the warrant for her arrest.