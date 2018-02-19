PML-N decides to change its policy towards judges, higher judiciary

ISLAMABAD: Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to change its policy pertaining to higher judiciary and judges.



This was decided in a PML-N parliamentary party meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Monday.

The meeting, attended by over 100 PML-N members, also reposed trust in the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It was agreed in the meeting that the conduct of judges should be discussed in the parliament.

The Prime Minister said every constitutional institution should work in its ambit, adding that elected representatives are being called thieves and government decisions being annulled which is not a good precedent.

PM Abbasi went on to say dignity and respect of the parliament is obligatory for everyone, adding that PML-Nâ€™s policy of restrain was being misused.

He directed to discuss the conduct of judges in both houses of the parliament besides every forum.

The participants fully endorsed the announcement of the prime minister and decided to support Nawaz Sharifâ€™s stance/narrative because PML-N and its leadership was being targeted deliberately.Â Â