Farooq Sattar adamant on intra-party election

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar remained adamant that he would hold intra-party election after his negotiations with Syed Sardar Ahmed and Khwaja Izharul Hassan of Bahadurabad section failed.

During a press conference held outside his PIB residence in Karachi, Farooq Sattar stated that the party members will not acknowledge decisions of the Bahadurabad faction.

He further stated that the party can even go as far as amending the party’s constitution if MQM workers agree.

The MQM-P leader said polling arrangements have been made in both Karachi and Hyderabad with workers of interior Sindh’s districts asked to cast their votes under the Hyderabad zone.

Polling will be carried out today in PIB’s KMC Ground after local district administration permitted MQM-P to hold the intra-party elections under the condition that the event will conclude latest by 10pm tonight.

On the other hand, Khwaja Izharul Hassan from the Bahadurabad faction of the MQM applauded Farooq Sattar's suggestions and said that both factions of the party held successful rallies recently.Â



The rift in MQM occured after Farooq Sattar nominated Kamran Tessori’s as party candidate senate election.Â