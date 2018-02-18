Farooq Sattar adamant on intra-party election

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar remained adamant thatÂ he would hold intra-party election afterÂ his negotiations with Syed Sardar Ahmed and Khwaja Izharul Hassan ofÂ Bahadurabad section failed.

During a press conference held outside his PIB residence in Karachi, Farooq Sattar stated that the party members will not acknowledge decisions of the Bahadurabad faction.

He further stated that the party can even go as far as amending the partyâ€™s constitution if MQM workers agree.

The MQM-P leader said polling arrangementsÂ have been made in both Karachi and Hyderabad with workers of interior Sindhâ€™s districts asked to cast their votes under the Hyderabad zone.

Polling will be carried out today in PIBâ€™s KMC Ground after localÂ district administration permitted MQM-P to hold the intra-party elections under the condition that the event will conclude latest by 10pm tonight.

On the other hand, Khwaja Izharul Hassan from the Bahadurabad faction of the MQMÂ applauded Farooq Sattar's suggestions and said thatÂ both factions of the party held successful ralliesÂ recently.Â



The rift in MQM occured afterÂ Farooq Sattar nominatedÂ Kamran Tessoriâ€™s as party candidateÂ senate election.Â

