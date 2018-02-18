Sun February 18, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 18, 2018

Farooq Sattar adamant on intra-party election

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar remained adamant that  he would hold intra-party election after  his negotiations with Syed Sardar Ahmed and Khwaja Izharul Hassan of  Bahadurabad section failed.

During a press conference held outside his PIB residence in Karachi, Farooq Sattar stated that the party members will not acknowledge decisions of the Bahadurabad faction.

He further stated that the party can even go as far as amending the party’s constitution if MQM workers agree.

The MQM-P leader said polling arrangements  have been made in both Karachi and Hyderabad with workers of interior Sindh’s districts asked to cast their votes under the Hyderabad zone.

Polling will be carried out today in PIB’s KMC Ground after local  district administration permitted MQM-P to hold the intra-party elections under the condition that the event will conclude latest by 10pm tonight.

On the other hand, Khwaja Izharul Hassan from the Bahadurabad faction of the MQM  applauded Farooq Sattar's suggestions and said that  both factions of the party held successful rallies  recently. 

The rift in MQM occured after  Farooq Sattar nominated  Kamran Tessori’s as party candidate  senate election. 

