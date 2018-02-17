1000 vehicles on display at the 45th Canadian International Auto Show 2018

More than 1000 vehicles have been put on display at the 45th Canadian International Auto Show 2018 taking place in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.



125 exhibitors with more than 1000 vehicles have been put on display along with some exclusive prize packages and promotions for the attending costumers.

The theme of this yearâ€™s auto show is "The New Movement" which will center around the evolution of automobiles based on personalisation, mobility and increased advancements in technology and advancements.

The exhibition is showcasing a wide diversity of technologically advanced hybrid-powered, electric, and hydrogen-fueled cars.

The exhibition will also be accommodating 70 years of Porscheâ€™s production celebration. Visitors can exclusively get to know about the evolution and technological advancements of Porsche. Historically famous and important models of Porsche will also be put on display. The exhibition is guaranteed to be every car-loverâ€™s dream come true.

People over the age of 21 with a valid driverâ€™s license can even take latest models of ten different dealers for test drives.Â

The automobile exhibition will also feature interactive displays, panel discussion and presentations to educate people about the elution of automobile industry, its requirements and potential careers in the retail automobile industry. The industry giants will also discuss issues related to Canadian driers and derive solutions for it. The sessions will be free to attend by anyone.