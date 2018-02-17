Sat February 17, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

PCB considering to play future home series in Malaysia

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling to make Malaysia centre for future home series after the UAE authorities demanded a long term agreement.

This, PCB chief Najam Sethi revealed in an interview with Yahya Hussaini at the Geo News programme 'Score'.

Sethi said that he is travelling to Malaysia next month to assess the availability of stadiums and allied facilities necessary for organising an international cricket series.

The Emirates cricket authorities were asking for a long term deal which was not possible for us, he added.

Pakistan is organising the PSL - 3 in the UAE during the months of February and March, and as Afghanistan are also planning their own leagues in January it will become difficult for us to continue our cricket in the UAE, said Sethi.

Also the expenses incurred on the series in Malaysia are half that of UAE, said he.


