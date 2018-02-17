Swiss skier crashes in women’s giant slalom after losing balance

A horrifying moment for Swiss skier Lara Gut as her Winter Olympics women's giant slalom event ended with a collision nearby photographers

The 26-year-old completely lost her balance and slipped over before hurtling into a photographer at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre in Pyeongchang. Fortunately, both Gut and the cameraman were unharmed despite the fearsome collision.

Gut, a bronze downhill medalist in Sochi four years ago, will compete in the Super-G event in two days' time

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin claimed the gold medal in the event.