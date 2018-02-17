Swiss skier crashes in women’s giant slalom after losing balance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A horrifying moment for Swiss skier Lara Gut as her Winter Olympics women's giant slalom event ended with a collision nearby photographers
The 26-year-old completely lost her balance and slipped over before hurtling into a photographer at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre in Pyeongchang. Fortunately, both Gut and the cameraman were unharmed despite the fearsome collision.
Gut, a bronze downhill medalist in Sochi four years ago, will compete in the Super-G event in two days' time
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin claimed the gold medal in the event.
