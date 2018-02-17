Sat February 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
February 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Meghan Markle's secret visit to mosque in west London

Prince Harry’s fiancee, Meghan Markle is repetitively being compared to the departed Princess Diana for her charity work after she was reported to have made secret visits to a Muslim Cultural Center in London, earlier this week.

After the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower, the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in Westbourne Park had opened its doors to the survivors to provide food, water, shelter and counseling.

The mosque, as told by its chief executive Abdulrahman Sayed, has had three to four visits by Markle after Harry and William’s visit back in September.

The 36 year old’s charity work has been echoing that of the late Princess Diana who also made solitary secret visits to meet with HIV and Aids victims around the globe.

The to-be member of the British Royal family is all set to tie the knot to Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel on May 19th.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From World

1000 vehicles on display at the 45th Canadian International Auto Show 2018

1000 vehicles on display at the 45th Canadian International Auto Show 2018
Powerful earthquake shakes Mexico City

Powerful earthquake shakes Mexico City
Moscow dismisses ´absurd´ US indictments for election meddling

Moscow dismisses ´absurd´ US indictments for election meddling
FBI failed to act on tip accused Florida gunman wanted to kill

FBI failed to act on tip accused Florida gunman wanted to kill
Load More load more