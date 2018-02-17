Meghan Markle's secret visit to mosque in west London

Prince Harryâ€™s fiancee, Meghan Markle is repetitively being compared to the departed Princess Diana for her charity work after she was reported to have made secret visits to a Muslim Cultural Center in London, earlier this week.



After the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower, the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in Westbourne Park had opened its doors to the survivors to provide food, water, shelter and counseling.

The mosque, as told by its chief executive Abdulrahman Sayed, has had three to four visits by Markle after Harry and Williamâ€™s visit back in September.

The 36 year oldâ€™s charity work has been echoing that of the late Princess Diana who also made solitary secret visits to meet with HIV and Aids victims around the globe.

The to-be member of the British Royal family is all set to tie the knot to Prince Harry at St. Georgeâ€™s Chapel on May 19th.