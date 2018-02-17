Sat February 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
February 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ronaldo sets record with 100th Champions League goal for Real

MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday became the first player to score 100 Champions League goals for the same club when he found the net in Real Madrid´s last 16 clash at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo reached the landmark when he converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time to equalise Adrien Rabiot´s opener.

He then added a second on the night as his team won 3-1.

Ronaldo now has a career total of 116 goals in the tournament.

Leading Champions League scorers:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo 116

2. Lionel Messi 97

3. Raul 71

4. Ruud van Nistelrooy 56

5. Karim Benzema 53

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Thakur adds to South African woes

Thakur adds to South African woes
PCB considering to play future home series in Malaysia

PCB considering to play future home series in Malaysia

Australia set record run chase to beat Black Caps

Australia set record run chase to beat Black Caps
Pakistan on course to play in World Cup in rival India: FIH

Pakistan on course to play in World Cup in rival India: FIH
Load More load more