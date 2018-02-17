Ronaldo sets record with 100th Champions League goal for Real

MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday became the first player to score 100 Champions League goals for the same club when he found the net in Real MadridÂ´s last 16 clash at home to Paris Saint-Germain.



Ronaldo reached the landmark when he converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time to equalise Adrien RabiotÂ´s opener.

He then added a second on the night as his team won 3-1.

Ronaldo now has a career total of 116 goals in the tournament.

Leading Champions League scorers:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo 116

2. Lionel Messi 97

3. Raul 71

4. Ruud van Nistelrooy 56

5. Karim Benzema 53