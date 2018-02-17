UNEP urges people to end toxic relationship with plastic

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has taken a new style of celebrating the Valentineâ€™s Day this year and urged people to end their toxic relationship with the plastic in their lives and be faithful to reusable containers to stop the rising marine pollution.

China has recently taken the steps to breakup its relation with plastic. It has taken a fancy for recycling products and packaging. China is accredited with recycling 70 percent of the worldâ€™s waste for 20 years now.

The US exported 1.42 million tones of plastic while 90 percent of the waste was from EU. The Chinese government is in opposition of the poor quality of the exports that have also flouted World Trade Organisation standards since 2010.

UNEP in a press release stated that the imports had a detrimental impact on the health of Chinese people. The hazardous content of the exports also endangered the lives of the recycling workers.

A UNEP research revealed that 2.41 million tones of plastic goes in river every year and eventually in oceans. Eight of these rivers are in Asia including the Indus, Yellow, Ganges, Haihe, Yangtze, Mekong, Pearl and Amur.

UNEPâ€™s valentine video is aimed at highlighting the menace that plastic is. It is used in water bottles, disposable cutlery, shopping bags and food containers.

â€œA simple, conscious, switch to glass or metal tumblers or cups, or carrying a reusable shopping bag can have a lasting impact,â€ the UNEP said.



