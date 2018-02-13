Tue February 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan: Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

KABUL: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) attended the Chiefs of Defence (CHOD) Conference held at Kabul on Tuesday, according to a ISPR press release.

Commander USCENTCOM, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and Army Chiefs of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan also attended the conference, which decided to continue cooperation for peace and stability in the region.

Speaking at the occasion, General QamarJaved Bajwa reiterated that path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan.

The COAS said that regions develop as a whole and not as individual countries.

He said that Pakistan has eliminated all terrorist sanctuaries from its soil, however, residual signatures of terrorists who take advantage of presence of 2.7 million Afghan refugees and absence of effective border security coordination, are also being traced and targeted through ongoing operation Rada ul Fasaad.

He also assured that Pakistani territory is not allowed to be used against any other country and Pakistan expects the same in reciprocity.

He said that collaborative approach and persistence is the answer to all challenges, for which Pakistan is ready to play its part.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Asma Jahangir laid to rest at her farm house in Lahore

Asma Jahangir laid to rest at her farm house in Lahore
Women attend Asma Jahangir’s funeral in large numbers

Women attend Asma Jahangir’s funeral in large numbers
Army chief Gen Bajwa arrives in Kabul

Army chief Gen Bajwa arrives in Kabul

India whips up war hysteria, says Pak 'will pay' after Kashmir army camp attack

India whips up war hysteria, says Pak 'will pay' after Kashmir army camp attack
Load More load more