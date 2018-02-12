Uzbek foreign minister calls on CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Monday here at the Joint Staff Headquarters.



According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters related to bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countriesÂ were discussed in the meeting.

The visiting minister appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and sacrifices made by Pakistan in war against terrorism.



The meeting also provided an opportunity to review theÂ measures to further strengthen the close brotherly relations between the two countries.



While earlier,Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, along with a four-member delegation also met Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and delivered a letter from the Uzbek President Mirziyoyev Shavkat Miromonovich, addressing to President Mamnoon Hussain regarding the convening of a conference titled â€œPeace Process and Cooperation in the field of Security and Regional Cohesionâ€, scheduled to be held in Tashkent on March 26-27.