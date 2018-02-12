Mon February 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Uzbek foreign minister calls on CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Monday here at the Joint Staff Headquarters.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters related to bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries  were discussed in the meeting.

The visiting minister appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and sacrifices made by Pakistan in war against terrorism.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to review the  measures to further strengthen the close brotherly relations between the two countries.

While earlier,Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, along with a four-member delegation also met Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and delivered a letter from the Uzbek President Mirziyoyev Shavkat Miromonovich, addressing to President Mamnoon Hussain regarding the convening of a conference titled “Peace Process and Cooperation in the field of Security and Regional Cohesion”, scheduled to be held in Tashkent on March 26-27.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Revising concepts of masculinity through documentary art

Revising concepts of masculinity through documentary art
PML-N candidate wins NA-154 Lodhran by-elections: unofficial results

PML-N candidate wins NA-154 Lodhran by-elections: unofficial results
CM Sindh urges PM to give state funeral to Asma Jehangir

CM Sindh urges PM to give state funeral to Asma Jehangir
Court indicts prime suspect in Zainab rape, murder case

Court indicts prime suspect in Zainab rape, murder case
Load More load more