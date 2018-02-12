Mon February 12, 2018
February 12, 2018

Gang responsible for extracting, selling bone marrow of girls busted in Punjab

HAFIZABAD: In a shocking revelation put forth, police caught a gang allegedly responsible for extracting and selling bone marrow of young girls and women illegally in Punjab’s Hafizabad.

According to sources, father of a 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint at the local police station, saying that a group had approached the family promising to help them prepare dowry for her. They were then tricked into signing a form and were asked to take the girl for a ‘medical check-up’ that only required her blood samples.

However, following the ‘medical check-up’ when the girl returned home, she started feeling weak, the father said. She was rushed to the doctor, after which the family learned that her bone marrow had been removed.

Consequently, the father of the young girl then reported the incident to the authorities and filed a case against the four-member gang.

The police later raided the place in Muhalla Bahawalpura where the girl was called in for the ‘blood test’ and arrested the gang.

According to the police further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister has taken notice of the illegal activity and sought investigation report from the  District Police Officer Hafizabad.

