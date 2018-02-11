Sun February 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The cat is out of the bag: Farooq Sattar comments on his removal

KARACHI: Dr Farooq Sattar, on his removal as convener of the MQM-P, made an interesting comment using a phrase ‘the cat is out of the bag’.

He said that now the pre-planned conspiracy against him has become known to all.

Farooq Sattar said that the decision of the Rabita Committee has now laid the foundation of MQM Haqiqi-2.

He said that now it was evident that the issue was not of allotment of the Senate tickets but it was just an issue of convenership of the party.

On this occasion, Farooq Sattar announced that he would address a public meeting sometime later at the KMC Stadium in PIB Colony and he directed all the party workers to reach the venue.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Two women among three injured by Indian shelling across LOC

Two women among three injured by Indian shelling across LOC
'Love Thy Neighbor': India-Pak in discourse at KLF '18.

'Love Thy Neighbor': India-Pak in discourse at KLF '18.
Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as convener MQM-P

Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as convener MQM-P
KLF-18: Sharmeen Obaid urges the need to nurture young voices

KLF-18: Sharmeen Obaid urges the need to nurture young voices
Load More load more