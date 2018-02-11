The cat is out of the bag: Farooq Sattar comments on his removal

KARACHI: Dr Farooq Sattar, on his removal as convener of the MQM-P, made an interesting comment using a phrase â€˜the cat is out of the bagâ€™.

He said that now the pre-planned conspiracy against him has become known to all.

Farooq Sattar said that the decision of the Rabita Committee has now laid the foundation of MQM Haqiqi-2.

He said that now it was evident that the issue was not of allotment of the Senate tickets but it was just an issue of convenership of the party.

On this occasion, Farooq Sattar announced that he would address a public meeting sometime later at the KMC Stadium in PIB Colony and he directed all the party workers to reach the venue.