Sun February 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 11, 2018

Foreign security experts satisfied with arrangements for PSL final in Karachi

KARACHI: Foreign Security experts have expressed satisfaction over  security arrangements for the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) scheduled to be held next month.

Speaking to media after reviewing the arrangements at the National Stadium on Sunday, security experts Reg Dickason and  Deone  said they received briefing from various security agencies during their visit.

Calling security arrangements as the first step towards holding the PSL final , they  said security measures taken for the event are at par with intentional standards.

They said they were satisfied with the security measures and would submit a report in this regard within seven days.

Meanwhile, talking to media Sindh Home Minister Anwar Sial said all the steps required for security of foreign players wold be taken by his government.

He said the chief minister while expressing his desire to hold the final in Karachi had said people of Sindh deserve to  get the cricket back in their grounds.

Moreover, hundreds of  police and Rangers personnel  took part in a full dress rehearsal of escorting the players from the airport to hotel and then to the stadium.

During this mock exercise, all the roads leading to the National Stadium from Civic Center, Dalmia, Karsaz and New Town were closed for traffic.

The areil surveilence of the excercise was carried out through a helicopter while  entry into the main building of the stadium was  prohibited.

A mobile hospital was also set up  with doctors and paramedical staff aboard to cope with any emergency as part of the exercise.

The third edition of PSL would begin from February 22 during which 34 matches would  be held in United Arab Emirates, Lahore and Karachi.

All the league matches are scheduled to be held in Dubai and Sharjah , two Power Play matches in Lahore and the final in Karachi on March 25.

