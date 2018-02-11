Sun February 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

REUTERS
February 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nine killed as gunbattle rages in army camp in Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR:  Nine people were killed in a gun battle between Indian soldiers and gunmen that raged into its second day at an Indian army  in  Occupied Kashmir, a police official said on Sunday.

Militants stormed the camp early on Saturday and hundreds of police, army and paramilitary soldiers were rushed in to dislodge the fighters, a home ministry official said in the capital, New Delhi.

A senior police officer, who asked not to be identified, said five soldiers and a civilian were killed after militants breached the Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu early on Saturday.

He said three attackers had also been killed. The army camp in the city of Jammu is close to two shopping centres and public schools.

Officials said an unknown number of attackers were cornered inside the residential complex of the camp, where they were locked in a fierce standoff. 

India's army chief, Bipin Rawat, reached the Occupied Valley on Sunday morning to review the operation as the gunfire stretched into its second day.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

CJ takes suo motu notice of police encounters in Punjab

CJ takes suo motu notice of police encounters in Punjab
Shahbaz Sharif appears before SC in contaminated water issue

Shahbaz Sharif appears before SC in contaminated water issue
Parts of Karachi receive light drizzle

Parts of Karachi receive light drizzle
‘It is becoming difficult to make a joke these days’

‘It is becoming difficult to make a joke these days’
Load More load more