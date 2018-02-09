SC asks SHC, IHC to decide on Axact cases within weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday reversed its decision to put name of Shoaib Sheikh, CEO of Axact, and six others on the Exit Control List when the apex court was assured that the men behind the fake degree scandal would not leave the country.



While hearing a suo motu notice of fake degree scandal, the apex court ordered the Sindh High Court and the Islamabad High Court to decide on the cases related to the Axact within 15 days and three weeks respectively.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon answered the questions posed by three-judge bench of the apex court regarding the investigation into the case.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar last month took suo motu notice of the Axact fake degree scandal.

The company is accused of operating hundreds of fake online universities run by agents from a Karachi-based call centre.

While taking the notice, the chief justice had sought report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in 10 days.

“Our heads hang in shame due to this scandal, those bringing a bad name to Pakistan will not be allowed to go scot-free," the chief justice had remarked.

The CJP took notice of the scandal after international media reported that the Axact was still involved in selling fake degrees abroad, a couple of years after the New York Times blew the lid off the business of fake degrees run by the company.