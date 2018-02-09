US drone strike kills key Taliban commander in NWA





MIRANSHAH: A US drone strike killed at least two people including a key Taliban commander in North Waziristan Agency (NWA) close to the Afghanistan border on Thursday.

The TalibanÂ commander killed in the drone strike has been identified as Sajna Mehsud, Geo News reported.



As per details, A US drone strike killed at least two suspected militants near Pak-Afghan border inÂ North WaziristanÂ Agency late on Thursday.

Earlier in January the United StatesÂ carried out its first drone strike of the year near border area of the Hangu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming to kill twoÂ alleged Taliban commanders.

While according to Pakistan Foreign Office â€œa camp of Afghan refugees was targeted in that drone strike., whichÂ Pakistan had condemned and protested.