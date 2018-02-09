Fri February 09, 2018
National

February 9, 2018

US drone strike kills key Taliban commander in NWA


MIRANSHAH: A US drone strike killed at least two people including a key Taliban commander in North Waziristan Agency (NWA) close to the Afghanistan border on Thursday.

The Taliban  commander killed in the drone strike has been identified as Sajna Mehsud, Geo News reported.

As per details, A US drone strike killed at least two suspected militants near Pak-Afghan border in  North Waziristan  Agency late on Thursday.

Earlier in January the United States  carried out its first drone strike of the year near border area of the Hangu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming to kill two  alleged Taliban commanders.

While according to Pakistan Foreign Office “a camp of Afghan refugees was targeted in that drone strike., which  Pakistan had condemned and protested.

Naqeebullah killing given status of high profile case

SC asks SHC, IHC to decide on Axact cases within weeks

Pakistan, US plan to conduct 'structured dialogues': Ahsan

Four Pakistanis beheaded in Saudi Arabia for rape, murder

